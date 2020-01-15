Body of missing teenager found in chimney of vacant home

More
Authorities said Harley Dilly, 14, climbed an antenna tower and tried going down the chimney of the home in his Ohio town
1:14 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body of missing teenager found in chimney of vacant home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Authorities said Harley Dilly, 14, climbed an antenna tower and tried going down the chimney of the home in his Ohio town","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68280290","title":"Body of missing teenager found in chimney of vacant home","url":"/WNT/video/body-missing-teenager-found-chimney-vacant-home-68280290"}