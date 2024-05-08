Boeing cargo plane forced to land in Istanbul without front landing gear

A FedEx Airlines cargo plane made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live