Transcript for Bolton ‘deeply disturbed’ by Trump’s actions in White House

Next here, the ABC news exclusive just hours away. Martha Raddatz pressing John Bolton on what is in his new book. Why John Bolton is going public now. One thing is clear, the president's allies and enemies will be watching closely. Here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, in just hours, the full story of John Bolton's explosive new book. Bolton, who served president trump longer than any of his national security advisers, saying he was deeply disturbed by trump's actions in the white you also use the phrase in the book that trump's pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn't accept. Obstruction of justice as a way of life? Look, these were things that I could see some evidence of, and they bothered me greatly. I talked to the attorney general about them. I talked to the counsel to the president about them. I've talked to other members of the cabinet about them and relayed my concerns. And they were very much on my mind. Reporter: A federal judge refusing the justice department's request to block the memoir, "The room where it happened." Although the judge admonishing the former national security adviser for likely publishing classified materials, a claim Bolton disputes. The book, being released Tuesday, accuses the president of being erratic, irrational, and foolish. I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election. Reporter: President trump blasting Bolton, saying he broke the law and will pay a big price in possible losses of book profits and potential criminal charges. Today Democrats and Republicans questioned why Bolton never sought to testify in house impeachment hearings. For $29.95 he can monetize his national security clearance, but under oath he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions. Reporter: But now some Democrats say they will investigate any further allegations of wrongdoing raised in the book. I don't think we should wait if we conclude that there are important things that he says that need to be exposed to the public. The public needs to know exactly what they have in this president. Reporter: What is also clear from the interview with John Bolton is that he wanted that book out before the election. Whit? Martha, thank you. And a reminder, you can see the exclusive interview with Martha and John Bolton in an ABC news special tonight at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.