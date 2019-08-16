Transcript for 3 abandoned rice cookers cause bomb scare in NYC subway

Now to the manhunt here in New York City after a bomb scare shut down a major subway station during the morning commute. Two suspicious devices found underground, a third found about a mile away. Bomb squad teams carefully investigating those devices. Soon after the NYPD releasing this surveillance image, calling the man a person of interest. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: At the height of New York City's busy morning commute, the bomb squad racing to downtown Manhattan. Reports of a possible explosive device. Finding three abandoned rice cookers, one on the street near a trash can and two more inside a subway station. Police later giving the all clear, no explosives inside. It certainly is the kind of thing that we would want to know, why is he placing it there and what is the purpose of that? Reporter: But that scare closing streets and snarling subway traffic. They're just gonna put two pressure cookers downstairs? I mean, out of nowhere? No, that's scary. Reporter: Police calling the devices a hoax, but tonight they are hunting for this person of interest spotted on subway surveillance video. He places the pressure cooker in the upper level and then on the lower level. Reporter: Investigators zeroing in on that person of interest using some of the 10,000 surveillance cameras that routinely keep watch all over the city. The NYPD on heightened alert ever since that pressure cooker bombing in New York's Chelsea neighborhood back in 2016, injuring nearly three dozen people. That attacker, Ahmad khan Rahimi, was later captured and convicted. We're told police know who that person of interest is. Tom? Gio Benitez, thank you. And there are new developments in the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Tonight, the medical examiner is out with the official cause and

