Transcript for New book by Trump’s niece paints scathing picture of president

Tuesday night, the explosive new book by president trump's niece, Mary trump. Several details will be being reported tonight. And what ABC news has learned is in the book. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: She is the president's niece, the first member of his family to publicly turn against him. Mary trump unloads in a new book the trump family tried to stop -- "Too much and never enough: How my family created the world's most dangerous man." Mr. President, any reaction to your niece's book? Any reaction to Mary trump's book, sir? Mary trump describes the president's father, Fred trump, as "A high-functioning sociopath who short circuited Donald's ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion." Ms. Trump, a trained psychologist claims the president's father "Perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it." "Donald is not simply weak," she writes, "His ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be." She adds, "His cruelty serves, in part, as a means to distract both us and himself from the true extent of his failures." Mary trump says the president's sister, retired judge Marianne trump Barry, told her in 2015 she didn't take her brother's presidential campaign seriously, saying, "He's a clown." The white house today is hitting back -- It's ridiculous, absurd allegations that have a absolutely no bearing in truth. I have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods. Reporter: Mary trump, who is the daughter of the president's older brother Fred Jr., blames sued the president and his siblings, claiming she was treated unfairly in her grandfather's will. The case was later settled. She has seen little of her uncle over the last 20 years, although she attended a dinner at the white house in early 2017. She acknowledges that the next year, she gave details of trump family finances, including tax records, to "The New York Times." And Jon, the white house tonight out with a new statement about this book? Reporter: The statement from a white house spokesperson accuses Mary trump of writing the book for financial gain. Regarding the specifics of what she wrote, the statement says, quote, the president describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child. That, David, the statement from a white house spokesperson tonight. Lshgts Jon Karl with us live from the white house tonight. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.