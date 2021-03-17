Transcript for Border emergency: Head of Homeland Security meets with lawmakers

We continue to report here on the worsening situation on the southern border. FEMA opening a convention center in Dallas to hold thousands of unaccompanied grant teens. And tonight homeland security chief Alejandro mayorkas in the hot seat, grilled by lawmakers. ABC's Marcus Moore from Dallas tonight. Reporter: The head of homeland security tonight squaring off with lawmakers on the growing influx of migrants and unaccompanied minors to the Well, given the tremendous rise and surge of individuals coming to the border, wouldn't it be fair to call it a because that's what your agents are calling it. Mr. Ranking member, I'm not spending any time on the language that we use. Reporter: Mayorkas doubling down, telling a house committee the border is not open, echoing what president Biden told our George stephanopoulus. Do you have to say quite clearly, "Don't come?" Yes, I can say quite clearly, don't come. Reporter: Biden also saying the U.S. Is working on ways to allow people to apply for asylum from their country, hoping to deter them from making the dangerous journey. The U.S. Bracing for a wave of migrants at the border in numbers not seen in the last 20 years. According to a source, unaccompanied migrant children under the age of 18 now account for more than 50% of everyone in border patrol custody. Dhs said single adults and most families are being turned back. And late today, the red cross seen preparing for the arrival of migrant teens at this Dallas convention center turned temporary shelter. The FEMA site opening to ease the strain at the border. David, we are back outside the convention center here in Dallas where those volunteers are waiting for the teens to arrive on buses. Lawyers tell us it could take two to three days for the kids to be medically cleared and then those lawyers can go in and advise them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.