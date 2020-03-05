Transcript for Boris Johnson says he almost died from coronavirus

And overseas tonight, British prime minister Boris Johnson revealing just how close he came to dying from coronavirus. He says his doctors were preparing how to announce his death while he was in the icu. ABC's Julia Macfarlane in London. Reporter: Tonight, Britain's most powerful man, Boris Johnson, speaking out for the first time about how it felt to know he might be dying of covid-19. "It was a tough old moment," I won't deny it," the prime minister tells "The sun on Sunday" newspaper. "The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong. There were contingency plans in place." The prime minister recalling his extended stay in intensive care, when his cabinet, he reveals in the interview, started making plans to replace their leader, if he lost that battle. For them, an emotional process. He's not just our boss, he's also a colleague and he's also our friend. Reporter: Now that he's back, Boris Johnson is thanking the medical staff he says saved his life, naming his 3-day-old son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, after two of the doctors who treated him. Johnson is back, but he's not quite at full strength. He's made few and brief public appearances, most recently, to announce that Britain is now past its coronavirus peak. Tom? All right, Julia, thank you.

