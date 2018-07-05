Boy once declared brain dead continuing to defy the odds

More
His family had planned to take him off life support, but then the 13-year-old showed signs of life.
1:28 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy once declared brain dead continuing to defy the odds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998304,"title":"Boy once declared brain dead continuing to defy the odds","duration":"1:28","description":"His family had planned to take him off life support, but then the 13-year-old showed signs of life. ","url":"/WNT/video/boy-declared-brain-dead-continuing-defy-odds-54998304","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.