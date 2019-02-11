Boy, 8, seen putting some of his Halloween candy into empty bowl

More
The candy was left for the next child who came trick-or-treating.
1:09 | 11/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy, 8, seen putting some of his Halloween candy into empty bowl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The candy was left for the next child who came trick-or-treating.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66700418","title":"Boy, 8, seen putting some of his Halloween candy into empty bowl","url":"/WNT/video/boy-putting-halloween-candy-empty-bowl-66700418"}