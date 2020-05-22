Transcript for Boy reunites with Army reservist mother after 6 weeks

Finally tonight, "America strong". She served her country, and now she's home. Reporter: In Concord, New Hampshire, 9-year-old Seth, full speed heading right to his mom. Because of the pandemic, the two haven't seen each in other in six weeks. Running right into her arms for a big hug and not letting go. Mom, a nurse and army reservist. Sandra Daoust deployed with the 454th medical unit out of Portsmouth. First serving at New York's javits center and then at university hospital in Newark, New Jersey. She was working treating covid patients and when her mission wrapped, she couldn't come just yet -- going into quarantine for two weeks at fort DIX in New Jersey. She had to make sure she was virus free. At the end, taking a test. Giving a thumb's up when she tested negative. The only thing on her mind, getting to this moment right here back in Concord. It was a bitter sweet experience, because it's something that I signed up to do, but I'm really glad to be home with my son. We can do a lot of fun stuff together. Like we can cook together. We can do yard work together. And I'm most happy that she's home safe and sound. Reporter: The morning after coming home, Sandra posting on facebbook, no social distancing here. He's pretty much glued to me. And today -- Who's going to dump it first? Not me. Reporter: Sandra and Seth enjoying a game of catch in their backyard. Mother and son, together again. So glad Sandra and Seth are back together. We thank her for her service and thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. See you back here tomorrow. Stay safe.

