Transcript for Boy saves sister in carjacking escape in Ohio

escape in Ohio. Two children jumping from a moving car. An 8-year-old boy pulling his sister out of the suspect's hand. Here is erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, this stunning surveillance video released by police outside Cincinnati. Watch the backdoor of that moving car open. Seconds later, two children tumble out and onto the ground. They are okay. Watch again. The car is being stolen, police say. Their great grandmother, there on the left, races to the car, thinking the two are still in the backseat. He says she got out of the car briefly and went inside. I started hearing the kids screaming and I ran to them. Reporter: That is when authorities say 24-year-old dalvir Singh suddenly jumped into the driver seat and took off with the two in the back. The quick-thinking 8-year-old boy, chance blue, opens the door and pulls his sister, Schuyler, out, while they say the suspect was trying to hold onto her hoodie. What chance did was extremely heroic. It was extremely brave he was, and how much he loves his sister. Reporter: Police say that little will be recognized for his heroic actions. And Singh is fatsing several challenges.

