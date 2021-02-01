Several brands of Sportmix dog and cat food recalled

Pet food that the FDA says may contain dangerous levels of aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that grows on corn and grains, was recalled following the death of at least 28 dogs.
0:19 | 01/02/21

