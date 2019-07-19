Transcript for Britain says Iran seized 2 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

in solidarity with the four congress women. David. Thank you. The U.S. Military is monitoring a container ship traveling through the strait of hormuz. Let's go to Martha Raddatz. What do we know about the seized Reporter: Iran had seized 23 crew members claiming the ship violated kreerp rules. The British foreign secretary saying he is extremely concerned about the seizure, calling it unacceptable. David, this is a series escalation. Martha, in the meantime, the U.S. Saying it destroyed an Iranian drone, and Iran is showing video they claim proves it. Reporter: That's right. They aired video they claim came from the drone the U.S. Says it destroyed. The video has a time stamp that would be after the hour the drone went down. There is no proof that the time stamp is accurate. And the white house today said there is very clear evidence the Iranian drone was destroyed by the U.S. Military. All right, Martha, thank you. Tonight, an American man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.