-
Now Playing: Our favorite Paul Rudd moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: 2 injured, Navy suspect killed at shooting near military base in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Woman adopts 3 siblings from foster care
-
Now Playing: 2 doormen on duty during attack of Asian woman fired
-
Now Playing: 2 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, 21 lawsuits in total
-
Now Playing: Rescue mission off the coast of Norway
-
Now Playing: Key witness in Derek Chauvin trial doesn't want to testify
-
Now Playing: Heartbreaking encounter highlights crisis at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Hospital in Michigan faces COVID-19 surge, younger patients
-
Now Playing: Stanford takes home NCAA women’s championship
-
Now Playing: Computer outage prevented some airline reservations
-
Now Playing: Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure
-
Now Playing: Earthquakes rattle Southern California, no reported injuries or damage
-
Now Playing: Possible new leak in toxic wastewater reservoir along Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: CDC: COVID-19 cases increase in young adults
-
Now Playing: Police chief: Derek Chauvin violated policy
-
Now Playing: Family stays socially distant while bringing joy to their neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault investigation underway at Fort Sill
-
Now Playing: Strangers who helped after terrifying accident reunite with rescuees