British actor Paul Ritter passes away at 54

The actor was best known for his roles in "Chernobyl" and "Harry Potter." He died of a brain tumor Monday night in his home, surrounded by family.
0:11 | 04/06/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for British actor Paul Ritter passes away at 54
A passing to note tonight British actor poll Ritter has died of brain tumor known for his roles in Chernobyl and Harry Potter and the hapless prints. Remembered as a personal talented actor kind and funny. He was 54.

