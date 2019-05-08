British Airways flight forced to land because of smoke in the cabin

The plane was flying from London to Spain; some passengers had to use the emergency slides to escape but no injuries were reported.
0:12 | 08/05/19

To the index of other news tonight the emergency landing overseas the cabin of the British Airways flight filling with smoke. About ten minutes before was supposed to land the plane was flying from London to Valencia Spain three passengers taken to the hospital as precaution.

