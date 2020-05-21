Transcript for Bronx communities deal with stress of life on hold

We're going to turn now to the ABC news series "Pandemic: A nation divided." The virus taking a toll on communities of color. Tonight, the death rate in the bronx, the highest here in new York City. Families, especially families with essential workers, facing new challenges, when everything they relied on are suddenly gone. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight. Hi, my name's tahlia. I am 7. Hello, my name is tovell. Reporter: It's been said that children are more resilient than grownups. We live here in the bronx. This is John. Hi. Reporter: But like so many across the U.S., families here in the bronx are dealing with the immeasurable stress of life on hold. The death rate here due to covid-19 is strikingly higher than in other parts of New York City. Add to that financial pressures. The household poverty rate in the bronx is 27%. Many families rely on just one My husband is also an essential worker. His shift has changed. He now works nights. Reporter: Tamara south is temporarily unemployed. But at home, the work never stops, with virtual classes. Yeah, I miss all my friends and teachers. Sometimes you just can't do it, you just don't want to wake up, you don't want to go on the When it first happened, there's not a day that I didn't cry. The zoom calls, the emails. And we had to adjust very quickly, which was really hard, especially for the kids. The biggest challenge has really been access to technology. Reporter: Daniel Diaz runs east side house settlement. They're donating tablets and hotspots to families in need. Thank you so much. 70% of our kids aren't reading at grade level as it is. Reporter: With summer just around the corner, basketball is banned. Summer and youth cams are closed. Mercedes rogalewski worries about what's next. One of the biggest challenges is going to be finding stuff for John to do. Reporter: That has to be tough for parents who already might have child care issues and juggling really tough schedules, overnight shifts? We have some parents that are finding neighbors or people that have been furloughed from their job to watch their child, so, it's becoming more of a community effort. Reporter: And David, east side house settlement has a summer youth job training program, as well as a food distribution every couple of proof that it still takes a village, even in the worst of David? Adrienne, thank you. And our reporter on a nation divided on these communities in dire need of help, tonight on "Nightline." We'll see you then.

