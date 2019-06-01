Transcript for Brother of American held hostage in Moscow speaks out

Now to the case of the American man held in Moscow. Paul Whelan, whose family claims he was in Moscow for a wedding, was arrested in charged with espionage. Tonight, his brother is speaking out. Here's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, Moscow throwing cold water on speculation Paul Whelan may be exchanged for Russians held by the U.S., an official saying it is too early to discuss a swap. The 48-year-old former marine has been detained in Russia on charges of espionage since late December, but his family says they are still in the dark. The Russian government hasn't released any details about the espionage charges, and we haven't heard anything from the American government either. Reporter: Whelan's brother saying he doesn't believe the spy allegations, defending revelations that Paul held four passports by pointing out he wasn't born in the U.S. At what point does three or four become too many, or does two become too many? Reporter: Whelan was discharged from the Marines after attempted larceny. He was working as a security consultant when his family claims he traveled to Moscow for a friend's wedding just before Christmas when he disappeared. President trump today acknowledging the case for the first time but giving no further details. We're looking into that. We're looking into that. Yeah. Reporter: The three other counties Whelan holds citizenship with, also requesting access. The state department saying they're still waiting for confirmation of the charges. Julia, thank you.

