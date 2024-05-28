Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone another round of concerts

Bruce Springsteen is apologizing after canceling three dates on his European tour. His doctor advised him to rest his vocal cords for 10 days. Springsteen promises to return to the road.

May 28, 2024

