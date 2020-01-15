Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as firefighter

Sam Springsteen, 26, joined 15 others as new members of the Jersey City, N.J., Fire Department as his family watched and cheered.
1:16 | 01/15/20

Transcript for Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as firefighter

