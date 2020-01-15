Now Playing: 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen turned 70

Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as firefighter

Now Playing: Bresha Webb, Crystal Fox and Phylicia Rashad talk new Netflix film ‘Fall From Grace'

Now Playing: Deals & Steals: The top wellness and sleep items you need in 2020

Now Playing: 'Bachelor Breakdown': Hannah drama, Champagne-gate and more

Now Playing: Daredevil Nik Wallenda announces his extreme volcano stunt

Now Playing: Is Gigi Hadid going to be a juror on the Harvey Weinstein trial?

Now Playing: Should Meghan Markle have been at royal meeting?

Now Playing: Leslie Jones discusses no strings attached relationships

Now Playing: Leslie Jones talks royals, GOT and new comedy special

Now Playing: Patrick Stewart gets hands, feet dirty at ceremony

Now Playing: John Walsh and his son help find lost kids in ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’

Now Playing: Larry Birkhead opens up about relationship with Anna Nicole Smith

Now Playing: How Niecy Nash ‘reintroduced’ herself to take on dramatic roles

Now Playing: Vanity Fair shares 1st look at 26th annual Hollywood issue

Now Playing: JP and Ashley Rosenbaum speak after health scare in exclusive interview

Now Playing: Adam Sandler congratulates ‘Mama’ Kathy Bates for Oscar nomination

Now Playing: Famous high-wire walker reveals next big stunt

Now Playing: 2020 Oscar nominations snub female directors