Brutal cold sweeps across US as winter makes early appearance

Snow on a highway in Nebraska caused accidents and freezing temperatures will be felt from Texas to Pennsylvania.
10/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Brutal cold sweeps across US as winter makes early appearance
To be index of other news tonight brutal cold sweeping across the country receiving early signs of winter snow on the highway causing accidents in Geneva Nebraska. More than three inches in Denver our weather team tracking system moving east millions bracing for freezing temperatures tomorrow morning from Texas all the way up to Pennsylvania.

