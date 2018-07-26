-
Now Playing: Arizona trooper shot dead when suspect stole officer's gun: Police
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner uses DNA testing to ID remains of 9/11 victim
-
Now Playing: Family of man in 'Stand Your Ground' case demand change to law
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors subpoena Trump Organization's chief financial officer
-
Now Playing: Bush doctor killed may have been targeted: Police
-
Now Playing: Facebook's market value plunges 19% in one day
-
Now Playing: Man charged with 5 counts of arson in California's Cranston Fire
-
Now Playing: Orca whale carries her dead calf upriver
-
Now Playing: Berlin Airlift 'Candy Bomber's still dropping sweets from the sky after 70 years
-
Now Playing: Devastation in Hemet, California, as brush fire rages through
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers form a human chain to rescue stranded swimmers
-
Now Playing: FBI using Fitbit, social media to search for missing student
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania braces for more flooding
-
Now Playing: Dashcam footage shows police officer firing stun gun at handcuffed suspect
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Wildfires in Southern California, explosion in Beijing
-
Now Playing: President Trump visits Iowa as tariffs test farmers' patience
-
Now Playing: Attorney hopes to clear client convicted of murder by blaming ‘Golden State Killer’
-
Now Playing: Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general
-
Now Playing: Son embraces his birth mother for the first time in 45 years