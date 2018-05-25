Transcript for 2 bystanders killed gunman firing on crowded restaurantgoers: Police

Next tonit, the dramatic shooter takedown at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The suspect opening fire, but two got samaritans then stepping in, armed with fire power of their own. ABC's will Carr tonight with the disturbing video recorded by the gunman and the clues behind it. Dispatch, respond on a shooting. Reporter: Tonight, tragedy averted in Oklahoma City after police say two good samaritans killed a gunman who opened fire on a crowded restaurant. It was complete chaos,ou know? I think people were trampling ople to get out of there. Reporter: Police S the suspect, Alexander Tillman was armed with a hand gun and wearing shooting glasses and ear muffs. Two bystders,ne an Afghanistan war veteran, raced to their cars, pulled handguns out of their trunks and killed the suect. You can say they are heroes, which is a very good thing to sa but I think they stopped an incident that was very, very bad. Reporter: Investigators say he had no connection to anyone at the restaurant. Now they are searching for a motive, pouring through this disturbing YouTube video. I'm going crazy, man. Losing it. It's because I'm alone, you know? Have nobody to talk to. Nobody will talk to me. Reporter: All three victims expected to recover, including Jabari Gile daughter. She is alive, and she is going to be okay. That's all that matters. Reporter: As for the good samaritans, it's up to the district attorney if they will be charged. We're told that's unlikely cause this could have been much worse if they had not shot and killed the gun. Thank you. When we come back, the urgent recall tonight involving

