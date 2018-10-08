Transcript for Cabdriver charged with assault after road-rage incident in NYC

Time now for index in a road rage brawl in New York City cab driver a listen now let's see in the white shirt shorts with the salt tonight. Funny a couple in another car allegedly punching a woman in the face. Forty C Malick got back in your hat and repeatedly rammed their car a young girl and baby were inside it were not hurt at least for now we view this video.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.