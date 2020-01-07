California couple washed into the ocean while taking wedding photos

The bride and groom were taking pictures in their wedding outfits when the surf washed them into the ocean in Orange County, California.
Transcript for California couple washed into the ocean while taking wedding photos
And the wedding photos one California couple will never forget the bride and groom taking pictures in the wedding outfits all the rocks in Orange County when the surf. Watch them into the ocean lifeguards coming to the rescue the bride you see your here pulled the safety. In her wedding dress.

