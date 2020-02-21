Transcript for California Highway Patrol pilot blinded by laser pointer

Now to the pilot for the California highway patrol, blinded by a man using a laser pointer. And you're going to see the moment tonight they move in and arrest him. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a laser attack on a California highway patrol pilot temporarily blinds him. He's using a laser that's illegal, more expensive and highly powerful. Reporter: Watch this. A man on the ground points a blue laser directly at pilot Jan sears on Monday night. It's pitch black, we're flying and all of the sudden it's like the sun just came out. It took me a minute to get my bearings and then we started going to work, because that's what we do. Reporter: The plane's infrared camera picks up the alleged suspect, 33-year-old Christopher Larsen. And deputies on the ground order him to his knees and arrest him. David, the chp here and nearby Travis air force base say choppers and military aircraft have been targeted within the past week. Larsen is now facing felony charges and the FBI is investigates. David? All right, Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.