California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave

More
The governor issued a state of emergency in 50 of 58 counties and asked residents to cut water usage.
2:58 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"The governor issued a state of emergency in 50 of 58 counties and asked residents to cut water usage. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78763473","title":"California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave","url":"/WNT/video/california-notes-power-failure-concerns-amid-heat-wave-78763473"}