Transcript for California’s Bobcat fire explodes in size

Now to the other major disaster unfolding in the west. California's bobcat fire exploding in size. Fire officials say it could be more than a month before the fire is completely contained. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, west coast fires that have already claimed at least 36 lives continuing to explode in size. Firefighters desperately working to save homes from the bobcat fire near Los Angeles. Multiple aircraft called in to drop retardant, but that fire growing overnight to nearly 100,000 acres. The embers just lit up. I started seeing flames and it went down the hill really fast. Reporter: The fire so intense, it sparked this smokenado, whipping rocks and ash as it tore across the forest. Flames still inching within a few hundred feet of the mt. Wilson observatory, also home to southern California's TV towers. Homes in juniper hills to its north destroyed, sending residents fleeing. Flames were less than a quarter of a mile away coming down this property. All of a sudden, flames, like, within very close walking distance. And we thought, okay, now we gotta go. Reporter: Oregon seeing a break from flames and smoke, enabling some residents to check on their homes. But rain later this week could bring more landslides to the burnt-out terrain. The bobcat fire has been burning for two weeks. You can see those hot spots behind me, and in just one second that big drop right there. If we turn this way, large plumes of smoke still burning right behind me. Fire officials say the earliest they expect full containment is by the end of next month. Tom? Zohreen, thank you. And there's much more ahead

