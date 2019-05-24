Now Playing: Iranians fear as threats of war with US escalate

Now Playing: 'American Taliban' released from prison

Now Playing: So-called 'American Taliban' member released after serving 17-year sentence

Now Playing: Climber reaches Mount Everest peak, later dies of high altitude sickness

Now Playing: Powerful storm races east after bringing violent twisters to heartland

Now Playing: Trump describes Pelosi remarks as a 'nasty-type statement'

Now Playing: Family expresses gratitude after kidnapped 8-year-old girl is rescued

Now Playing: Trump dismisses need for more US troops in the Middle East

Now Playing: Day care owner charged with child neglect after baby left in van dies

Now Playing: Are thousands of US troops heading to Mideast?

Now Playing: 'American Taliban' prisoner going free

Now Playing: Inside 'Jeffersons' and 'All in the Family' Live

Now Playing: New tracking alert for great white shark

Now Playing: Wild high-speed chase in Southern California

Now Playing: Dozens of tornadoes touching down in the heartlands for days now

Now Playing: NJ police officer facing manslaughter charge for deadly shooting of driver

Now Playing: Rhode Island school bus caught fire

Now Playing: The showdown at the White House

Now Playing: Popular hot dog brand recall