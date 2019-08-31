Canadian man wins lottery after playing the same numbers for 30 years

Edmonton resident Bon Truong won the $60 million jackpot after 30 years of playing the same combination of personal dates and family birthdays. He claimed the prize 10 months after winning.
0:18 | 08/31/19

