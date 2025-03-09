Canadians head to the polls to elect a new leader

Canada’s Liberal Party is electing a replacement for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday. Leading contenders are former head banker Mark Carney and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live