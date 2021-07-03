Cancer patient dances her way through treatment

More
Rena Williams, 34, dances after each of her chemotherapy sessions to stay positive.
1:38 | 03/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cancer patient dances her way through treatment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Rena Williams, 34, dances after each of her chemotherapy sessions to stay positive. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76300916","title":"Cancer patient dances her way through treatment","url":"/WNT/video/cancer-patient-dances-treatment-76300916"}