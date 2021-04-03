Capitol on alert after March 4 plot uncovered, officials say

More
U.S. Capitol Police officials said Wednesday that they had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to storm the Capital by “an identified militia group” on March 4.
3:59 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Capitol on alert after March 4 plot uncovered, officials say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:59","description":"U.S. Capitol Police officials said Wednesday that they had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to storm the Capital by “an identified militia group” on March 4. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76236542","title":"Capitol on alert after March 4 plot uncovered, officials say","url":"/WNT/video/capitol-alert-march-plot-uncovered-officials-76236542"}