Capitol police chief: Domestic terrorist threat at State of the Union

Chief Yogananda Pittman said the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are plotting their next attack. ABC News learned that 800 insurrectionists breached the Capitol that day.
3:03 | 02/26/21

