Captain Tom Moore knighted by the queen after raising money to fight COVID-19

More
It was the queen’s first face-to-face meeting with a member of the public since March, after Moore raised more than $40 million by walking 100 laps in his garden.
0:18 | 07/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Captain Tom Moore knighted by the queen after raising money to fight COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"It was the queen’s first face-to-face meeting with a member of the public since March, after Moore raised more than $40 million by walking 100 laps in his garden. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71850094","title":"Captain Tom Moore knighted by the queen after raising money to fight COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/captain-tom-moore-knighted-queen-raising-money-fight-71850094"}