Car struck by lightning on highway in Kansas

More
In the midst of heavy rain, a car was suddenly struck by lightning in Waverly, Kansas. A father, mother and children were inside the car, but no one was hurt.
0:15 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car struck by lightning on highway in Kansas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"In the midst of heavy rain, a car was suddenly struck by lightning in Waverly, Kansas. A father, mother and children were inside the car, but no one was hurt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78567709","title":"Car struck by lightning on highway in Kansas","url":"/WNT/video/car-struck-lightning-highway-kansas-78567709"}