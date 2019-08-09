Transcript for Cargo ship bursts into flames off the coast of Georgia

We begin tonight with the urgent search for four crew members missing at sea. Their cargo ship nearly capsizing just off the coast of Georgia. 20 people rescued from onboard. Tonight, our first look at the rescue operation. A chopper pulling a crew member to safety. Stephanie Ramos leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the stunning disaster off the coast of Georgia. A massive cargo ship overturned, a desperate search under way in dangerous conditions for four missing crew members after the ship burst into flames. I just want to confirm that this is the vessel golden ray, the cargo ship that capsized. There's no way to get onboard the vessel. Reporter: This coast guard video showing a rescuer pulling a crew member to safety in the dead of night. Around 2:00 A.M., the first emergency calls came in. 24 aboard the nearly 700-foot ship carrying vehicles. Just after it departed port, it made a turn and toppled over. 20 were rescued, but the fire made the search impossible. As smoke and flames began to appear, our crews along with the Glenn county heavy rescue team assessed that the situation was too risky to further go inside the vessel. Reporter: The coast guard deploying helicopters and boat crews to assist in the search throughout the day. All vessels requested to keep a sharp lookout and assist if possible. Reporter: The ship, twice the size of a football field, remains partially submerged under water. Authorities intensely working on stabilizing it so they can continue rescue operations. It is a complex situation so we're looking not just for the safety to be able to rescue the people that are onboard, but also to be able to provide safety for our crew. Reporter: Multiple agencies are assisting the coast guard's rescue operation. The fire on the vessel is now out, but authorities are working to find out how it started.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.