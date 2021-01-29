First case of South Africa COVID-19 variant confirmed in US

Two people from South Carolina, with no travel history or connection to one another, were confirmed to have the highly infectious variant. Officials are urging all people in the U.S. to avoid travel.
4:10 | 01/29/21

