Transcript for Catholic bishops debate Biden’s stance on abortion rights

second catholic commander in chief in history. And arguably the most religiously observant since Jimmy Carter. Now at the center of a debate among catholic bishops over his stance on abortion rights. Some are questioning whether he should be allowed to receive holy communion. Here's Maryalice parks. Reporter: President Biden at his hometown parish this weekend where he attends mass nearly every week. Only the second catholic president in the nation's history after John F. Kennedy, president Biden even making time for worship while in England during his first foreign trip. Both president and parishioner, his personal faith now the center of a very public and heated debate among American catholic bishops. Last week during a virtual meeting, the U.S. Conference of catholic bishops voting 3-1 to take steps that could one day allow priests to deny public figures like president Biden the sacrament of communion over their support of abortion rights. We've never had a situation like this where the executive is a catholic president who is opposed to the teaching of the church. Reporter: The Vatican warning American bishops against the move. Pope Francis has publically focused much more on issues of poverty, refugees, and equality. 60 catholic Democrats on capitol hill rushing to president Biden's defense in a new letter to the bishops, including California congressman Ted lieu, who went as far as to call the bishops hypocrites, writing, "There are a number of catholic Republican elected officials who support the death penalty. Are you going to deny communion to them?" The bishops are expected to vote on final language this fall. The president asked about their move and what it could mean for him. That's a private matter, and I don't think that's going to happen. Thank you. Reporter: After his foreign trip last week, the president is turning again to focusing on domestic politics. This week, he plans to talk to members of congress who have been drafting a new bipartisan infrastructure proposal. The president says he's eager to see the details of their plan. Linsey?

