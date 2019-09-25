New CDC alert about vaping

More
Health officials say hundreds of new vaping-related lung illnesses have been reported over the last week -- adding to more than 530 previous patients.
0:20 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New CDC alert about vaping

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Health officials say hundreds of new vaping-related lung illnesses have been reported over the last week -- adding to more than 530 previous patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65863708","title":"New CDC alert about vaping","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-alert-vaping-65863708"}