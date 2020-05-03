CDC broadens its guidelines for coronavirus testing

More
The White House said coronavirus tests will be considered an essential health benefit covered by health insurance.
1:25 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC broadens its guidelines for coronavirus testing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The White House said coronavirus tests will be considered an essential health benefit covered by health insurance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69397255","title":"CDC broadens its guidelines for coronavirus testing","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-broadens-guidelines-coronavirus-testing-69397255"}