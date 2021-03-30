CDC director gives blunt warning about COVID-19

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that she feels “impending doom” about another surge of COVID-19 as the country averages more than 60,000 cases a day. Hospitalizations have increased in 17 states.
3:59 | 03/30/21

