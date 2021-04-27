CDC endorses COVID-19 booster shots for teens 12 to 15

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky gave the OK for teens ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer booster, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise among children.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live