CDC: Lowest rate of flu-related hospitalizations

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an increase in flu shots, closed schools and COVID protocols, like masks and social distancing, are factors that lowered rates.
0:21 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC: Lowest rate of flu-related hospitalizations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an increase in flu shots, closed schools and COVID protocols, like masks and social distancing, are factors that lowered rates. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75956447","title":"CDC: Lowest rate of flu-related hospitalizations ","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-lowest-rate-flu-related-hospitalizations-75956447"}