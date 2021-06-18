CDC panel to meet on Moderna, J&J boosters

Pfizer&rsquo;s vaccine could be available for children 5 to 11 as early as Nov. 3. Also, a CDC advisory committee plans to meet on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 to discuss Modern and Johnson &amp; Johnson booster shots.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live