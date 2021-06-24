CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded there is a “likely association” of heart inflammation in young people who were vaccinated, but said the vaccine benefits outweigh the risks.
4:33 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:33","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded there is a “likely association” of heart inflammation in young people who were vaccinated, but said the vaccine benefits outweigh the risks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78452965","title":"CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-reviews-cases-heart-inflammation-vaccine-78452965"}