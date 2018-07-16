Chain-reaction school bus crash injures at least 35

More
The buses were reportedly picking up children from a day camp; some victims were taken away on stretchers.
0:11 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chain-reaction school bus crash injures at least 35
To be index of other news the chain reaction crash involving several school buses in Medford lakes New Jersey. Police say at least 35 people were hurt five buses involved picking up children from a day camping injuries are minor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56631378,"title":"Chain-reaction school bus crash injures at least 35","duration":"0:11","description":"The buses were reportedly picking up children from a day camp; some victims were taken away on stretchers.","url":"/WNT/video/chain-reaction-school-bus-crash-injures-35-56631378","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.