Chaos in the cockpit at JFK Airport

More
A departing Delta Airlines flight narrowly avoided colliding with another 757 jet landing on the same runway.
1:38 | 01/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chaos in the cockpit at JFK Airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A departing Delta Airlines flight narrowly avoided colliding with another 757 jet landing on the same runway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68220411","title":"Chaos in the cockpit at JFK Airport","url":"/WNT/video/chaos-cockpit-jfk-airport-68220411"}