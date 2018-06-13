Transcript for Chaos as power goes out at major international airport

rain tonight. David? Thank you. And major issues in las Vegas airport tonight, power going out not once but twice. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: Listen to the groans. As the lights went out again at Las Vegas' airport. Just checking if you're up. Apparently they lost power over here. Reporter: A cable serving the airport went down. First affecting a terminal. The second time, baggage claim. Here at the airport in las Vegas. No power, no luggage, no nothing. Reporter: The tower and ground operations were unaffected. But still, several flights cancelled, 175 delayed. American airlines, which had its own trouble today. A computer issue hitting some of its kiosks and other systems, that led to some long lines at airports. American says it did not cancel any flights, and delays were about 100, as aircraft waited for passengers to arrive. Experts say the complexity of overlapping airline computer systems make them vulnerable to these kinds of troubles. Troubles that only escalate when the power goes out. David? Thank you. And also from Las Vegas

