Charges filed against teen accused of pushing friend off bridge

16-year-old Jordan Holgerson asked that 18-year-old Taylor Smith be put in jail for pushing her off the bridge, causing her to plunge 60 feet into the water below.
1:27 | 08/18/18

Transcript for Charges filed against teen accused of pushing friend off bridge

