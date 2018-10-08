Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of white nationalist rally

More
The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed through a crowd, said she will march with her daughter's group.
1:26 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of white nationalist rally

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57139140,"title":"Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of white nationalist rally ","duration":"1:26","description":"The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed through a crowd, said she will march with her daughter's group. ","url":"/WNT/video/charlottesville-prepares-anniversary-white-nationalist-rally-57139140","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.